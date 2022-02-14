In a move that the company says fits its business model better and reflects its production and marketing expertise, ZDF Enterprises – responsible for productions, programme acquisition as well as merchandising for German public-service television broadcaster ZDF – will from 1 April 2022 operate under the new name ZDF Studios.
The Mainz-based media company was founded in 1993 to distribute and purchase programmes for ZDF and together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, ZDF Enterprises is today responsible for national and international media productions, from initial concept and development to production and successful marketing, offering its services to public and private television broadcasters, independent producers, streaming platforms and other customers and partners.
The move was confirmed by ZDF Enterprises president and CEO Fred Burcksen, who said: “Under the new umbrella brand ‘ZDF Studios’, we’ll be able to bring our network of affiliated companies even closer together. With consolidated sales of around €240 million, we’re one of the largest rights distributors in Europe.”
Added Thomas Bellut, director-general of ZDF and chair of the ZDF Enterprises supervisory board: “since it was established, ZDF Enterprises has achieved a great deal for the ZDF Group. With creativity, ingenuity and efficiency, the group has become a major player in the fiction and non-fiction arena. The new name ‘ZDF Studios’ makes it instantly clear that this is a media industry company.”
