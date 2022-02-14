Channel 4-backed independent content production company Spirit Studios has appointed Former joint CEO of Maverick TV and 7Wonder co-founder Alex Fraser in the newly created role of Creative & Board Advisor.





Fraser joins Spirit Studios with a long-term remit to help the purpose-driven company grow and achieve their creative, strategic and commercial ambitions. Its current original programming includes The Stand Up Sketch Show for ITV; Bamous for BBC; The Whole Truth; First Impressions; Trigger Happy and The Artists on



Described by Spirit Studios as one of the UK TV industry’s most experienced and respected producers with a career spanning over thirty years, Fraser was at the creative helm of Maverick TV for over twenty of them as creative director and joint CEO, overseeing the company’s popular factual format success with Embarrassing Bodies, How to Look Good Naked, Bizarre ER and Ten Years Younger alongside a raft of documentary/ factual output and children’s content.



Following five years leading the business under All3Media’s ownership, Fraser took on the chief creative role at 7 Network-backed 7Wonder, producing popular entertainment and features formats including What To Buy and Why, Back To The Land, Seven Year Switch, My Kitchen Rules and Bride and Prejudice. The company was subsequently acquired by the Banijay Group.



Commenting on her appointment, Fraser said: “'I've always been genuinely passionate about making content with a purpose that is also highly engaging, and these ambitions lie at the heart of everything Spirit does. I'm joining at a time when the company is enjoying rapid growth across all the studios and I am really looking forward to working closely with them over the next few years to help fulfil their exciting creative and commercial potential.”



“Spirit is already on track to double its turnover this year and has a raft of new TV commissions and podcasts in pre-production. We are really excited about tapping into Alex’s vast experience to help us with this commercial and creative growth,” added Fraser joins Spirit Studios with a long-term remit to help the purpose-driven company grow and achieve their creative, strategic and commercial ambitions. Its current original programming includes The Stand Up Sketch Show for ITV; Bamous for BBC; The Whole Truth; First Impressions; Trigger Happy and The Artists on Channel 4 ; and Comedy Against Living Miserably for Dave/UKTV Described by Spirit Studios as one of the UK TV industry’s most experienced and respected producers with a career spanning over thirty years, Fraser was at the creative helm of Maverick TV for over twenty of them as creative director and joint CEO, overseeing the company’s popular factual format success with Embarrassing Bodies, How to Look Good Naked, Bizarre ER and Ten Years Younger alongside a raft of documentary/ factual output and children’s content.Following five years leading the business under All3Media’s ownership, Fraser took on the chief creative role at 7 Network-backed 7Wonder, producing popular entertainment and features formats including What To Buy and Why, Back To The Land, Seven Year Switch, My Kitchen Rules and Bride and Prejudice. The company was subsequently acquired by the Banijay Group.Commenting on her appointment, Fraser said: “'I've always been genuinely passionate about making content with a purpose that is also highly engaging, and these ambitions lie at the heart of everything Spirit does. I'm joining at a time when the company is enjoying rapid growth across all the studios and I am really looking forward to working closely with them over the next few years to help fulfil their exciting creative and commercial potential.”“Spirit is already on track to double its turnover this year and has a raft of new TV commissions and podcasts in pre-production. We are really excited about tapping into Alex’s vast experience to help us with this commercial and creative growth,” added Spirit Studios CEO Peter Cowley.