The entrenched place of streaming in sports events has been shown clearly by data revealing total streaming viewers on the discovery+ and Eurosport digital services for the first four days of competition at the Beijing Winter Olympics has surpassed the total for the 2018 event as a whole.
The ratings for rights holder Discovery also showed eight times more viewers streaming content compared with the same period for PyeongChang 2018 and new paid streaming subscribers for Beijing 2022 have passed those acquired for the entire last Winter Olympic Games.
Nearly three-quarters of a billion streaming minutes have been consumed on Discovery’s subscription services so far, more than 18 times higher than the same period of PyeongChang 2018. Average minutes consumed per viewer across discovery+ and Eurosport streaming services has more than doubled, as well as people on average watching 29% longer on television vs PyeongChang 2018. Olympic news and short video clips on Eurosport.com have more than doubled their reach. Since the start of the Olympics, nearly twice as many people have visited the ad-supported Eurosport.com site.
In addition to streaming, and despite total TV usage being down more than 10% since 2018, Eurosport's average linear audiences were in line with the last Olympic Winter Games. Linear television audience shares in the Nordics, including Sweden and Norway where Discovery is both the pay-TV and free-to-air broadcaster, were said to have remained “strong” versus PyeongChang 2018 with results reaching highs of 87% (Norway), 83% (Sweden) and 71% (Finland).
Commenting on the ratings as the games enter their last week, Jean-Briac Perrette, president & CEO, Discovery Streaming & International, said: "The Olympics are off to a strong start across all our platforms, with discovery+ at the forefront of this early success as the growth of our streaming service continues to significantly outperform. It is also reaffirming the power and value of integrating sports into our discovery+ entertainment service. As well as attracting a significant number of new discovery+ subscribers, sports broadens its appeal throughout the whole household and provides consumers an even greater, more retentive value proposition. Through just this first week, more than a third of new discovery+ Olympics subscribers have already consumed other entertainment content on the platform.”
