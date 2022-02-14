Adding flavour to its growing bouquet of culinary programmes, UK publish broadcaster the BBC has acquired award-winning series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy from CNN.
The six-part series follows Academy Award nominee Tucci as he travels across Italy to discover the secrets and delights of the regional cuisines of the country of his forefathers. In each episode, Tucci visits a different region or city of Italy, showing viewers how the diversity of Italian cooking offers a gateway through which they can glimpse Italy’s history and culture. The menu includes the carbonara of Rome, Sicily’s pasta alla Norma, the saffron-infused risotto in Milan and what is claimed to be the world’s best pizza in Naples.
The programme recently won a Primetime Emmy Award and has already been renewed for a second season by CNN.
The six-part series produced by London-based film and television production company RAW and acquired by BBC Programme Acquisition. Executive producers are Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci for RAW, Amy Entelis and Lyle Gamm for CNN Original Series. Series one will come to BBC Two on Sunday 27 February and all episodes arriving on BBC iPlayer that day.
Commenting on the acquisition, Tucci said: “It has been a dream of mine to make this show for many years and a great joy to make it with CNN and RAW. I am so honoured that it has been acquired by the esteemed BBC.”
Jo Lapping, head of factual acquisition, BBC, added: “We’re excited to take viewers on an unforgettable journey with the fantastic Stanley Tucci across a country renowned for its incredible food – it’s a brilliantly entertaining and mouth-watering experience we know viewers will enjoy.”
