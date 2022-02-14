Looking to support further commercial growth for UK independent producers, Indielab has announced its 2022 programme for UK indies keen to grow their business and understand how to fully capitalise on opportunities in both the UK and global markets.
Founded in 2015 by senior TV executive and industry leader Victoria Powell (pictured), Indielab Accelerator seeks to promote a sustainable and resilient independent screen sector in the UK. The programmes are designed to equip companies with the knowledge, skills and networks needed to achieve their full potential. Through masterclasses, seminars, panel discussions, networking events and one-to-one sessions, companies gain valuable insight into, and training in, a range of subjects, including leadership, commercial innovation, business planning, distribution, revenue-stream maximisation, corporate finance and investment readiness.
The new programme is designed to build on what is said to be the success of the past six Accelerators, and Indielab noted that 2021 participants attributed a combined £15.5 million of new business to their involvement.
The seventh programme will deliver its established core modules covering topics such as investment and business planning, while adding new sessions to reflect the changing television business and cultural landscape.
These include exploring changing revenue streams and building relationships with global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, an accessibility and inclusion panel, backed by UK broadcaster Channel 4, and sessions on supporting founder development. The latter is designed to give indie principals the necessary tools to help them be the best possible leader as their business grows, while creating and sustaining an inclusive workplace and healthy culture.
The Indielab 2022 TV Accelerator will be open to at least 15 early and mid-stage UK production companies and the programme actively welcomes applications from disabled, diverse, and female founders/senior executives. Indielab would also like to encourage previously unsuccessful applicants to re-apply.
“We have an excellent track record in giving indies the focused tools they need to grow, and the highly commercial and bespoke nature of our programme is what continues to set it apart. However, a UK indie today needs to be so much more than its UK commissions,” said Powell. “Our new sessions will help them better navigate the evolving opportunities in the global market and ensure that the creatives at the helm become excellent leaders as their businesses change. Truly successful companies are positive and inclusive places to work, so we will also be making sure the cohort members have what they need to develop a healthy culture alongside a healthy slate.”
The BBC continues to be a core funder of Indielab as part of its long-term commitment to the growth of small companies across the UK, through its Small Indie Fund and wider commissioning strategy. Channel 4 will continue to support the programme too, this year also contributing funding to ensure that the Accelerator is as open and accessible as possible. The 2022 programme is also pleased to welcome back Screen Scotland and Creative Wales. Other returning sponsors include Sony Pictures Television. and dditional supporters are global distributor Banijay Rights, law firm Harbottle & Lewis , which provides a free legal helpdesk, accountancy firm Ecovis Wingrave Yeats, which provides a finance helpdesk advising on government support available to indies, and Nyman Libson Paul which provides financial, tax and commercial advice. Each sponsor specialises in a different field, and together they ensure that the programme’s participants have access to 360-degree support and services.
