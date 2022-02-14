Propelled by the global giants, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) arena in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is to explode, growing from 17.016 million customers at the end of 2021 to 36.70 million by 2027 says a study from Digital TV Research.
The company’s Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report calculates that Netflix will account for around 30% of the total by 2027, amounting to 11 million customers. Disney+ will start in the Arabic countries, Israel and Turkey in 2022 and the study estimates that it will grow quickly over the next five years with 6.5 million subscribers by 2027.
Excluding its operation in Pakistan, regional player StarzPlay will have 2.98 million subscribers by 2027, a million more than in 2021. Fellow local service Shahid VIP is set for modest growth of 350,000 to 1.351 million while MENA pay-TV firm OSN’s SVOD package will increase from half a million customers to 896,000.
SVOD revenues for 20 countries in the MENA region are set to grow by $2.3 billion between 2021 and 2027 to reach $4 billion. Leader Turkey will triple its total to $1.27 billion by 2027. The Middle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts reportMiddle East and North Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report says Netflix will generate half - $1.90 billion - of MENA’s $4 billion SVOD revenues by 2027. Second-placed Disney+ will be a long way behind with $589 million.
