With series 12 becoming the most successful drama in Ireland in 2021, Irish public broadcaster RTÉ has revealed series two of gangland drama Kin will go into production in summer 2022.
Season one of the eight-part drama charted the lives of the Kinsella family, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham. The finale saw an arrogant Cunningham meeting his untimely demise, which was orchestrated by the shrewd and sharp Amanda Kinsella.
The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within- in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.
Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. AMC+ has acquired the rights to the drama for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.
A hit with both audiences and critics, series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player. The new series will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player and will also be picked up for another season by AMC+.
Commenting on the deal, Dermot Horan director of acquisitions and co-productions for RTÉ said: "As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences. The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia. We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage. Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year".
The new season will see the Kinsellas as the top dogs in Dublin, but killing Eamon Cunningham has created as many problems as it solved. They have incurred the wrath of an enemy even more dangerous than him. And where once there was the unbreakable bonds of blood and family, now there is only suspicion, distrust and resentment. But the greatest threat to the family emerges from within- in the shape of a ruthless, bullying, agent of chaos. Fortunately, from positions of great adversity the boldest plans are often forged. And so it is with the Kinsellas.
Kin is produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures, in association with RTÉ. AMC+ has acquired the rights to the drama for North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.
A hit with both audiences and critics, series one had a consolidated average of over 621,000 viewers on RTÉ One and to date 2.7 million streams on RTÉ Player. The new series will air on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player and will also be picked up for another season by AMC+.
Commenting on the deal, Dermot Horan director of acquisitions and co-productions for RTÉ said: "As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences. The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia. We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage. Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year".