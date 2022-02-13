Maintaining a longstanding relationship to continue to provide video creators around the world with what the parties call “unrivalled” video coverage of news and lifestyle, visual content creator Getty Images has renewed its multi-year video partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP).
The companies have worked together since 2009 and say they will use their complementary strengths to ensure premium and comprehensive video coverage of global events reaches video creators around the world.
With a network of video journalists operating from 260 different locations across the world, AFP provides original video news coverage for brands including broadcasters and production houses to social media video outlets, institutions, and corporate clients.
“AFP’s video partnership with Getty Images is based on a successful combination of editorial quality and distribution reach,” said the company’s global sales and marketing director Patrice Monti. “Working with selected, renowned distribution partners enables us to provide our award-winning video content to an even broader network of creators.”
Noting that video has quickly become the primary way for consumers to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, Getty Images says that it will continue to invest in expanding its video collection, which currently has approximately 18.5 million assets.
“Getty Images is proud to continue its longstanding and successful partnership with AFP and its rich history of journalistic footage,” said Peter Orlowsky, SVP strategic development Getty Images. “The quality of AFP’s content combined with Getty Images’ unrivalled strength in the distribution of video content provides a compelling package to our customers around the world.”
