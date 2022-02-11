More grim predictions have been made for the US traditional TV market as a survey conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of TransUnion has found more consumers are streaming now than watching cable and satellite TV.
The top line survey of over 1,800 TV viewers between mid-November and mid-December 2021 found that 70% of Americans who watched TV during that time streamed, including 82% of 18-54 year-olds. Moreover, viewers prefer streaming for entertainment, relaxation and content discovery, while linear TV was more likely to be used to watch news or when the television is on in the background. Viewers turned to streaming for high-engagement viewing occasions, such as watching their favourite show or when they want to ‘lose themselves’ in a programme.
The survey found 45% of TV viewers have three or more streaming-capable TVs at home, nearly two in five (38%) have more than one brand of smart TV in their home, and over half of streaming viewers (55%) watched more than five streaming channels in the past month.
Streaming ads resonated more with consumers than ads viewed on cable or satellite TV. Almost twice as many streaming and cable/satellite viewers aged 18-54 claimed to pay more attention to commercials on streaming (43%) versus cable/satellite (23%). Virtually three-fifths (59%) said streaming TV commercials were more relevant to them than commercials on cable/satellite TV, while 47% said streaming has more engaging/interactive commercials compared to only 28% who say the same about cable/satellite. Just over two-thirds agreed that streaming tends to have shorter ad breaks compared to cable/satellite TV, which likely also contributes to increased ad attention.
“Consumers are telling us how they want to watch TV, and that is increasingly on streaming services. It’s now up to our industry to deliver the seamless, engaging TV ad experiences streaming enables,” said David Wiesenfeld, lead strategist, media and entertainment vertical, TransUnion commeting on the survey.he survey. “It starts with being able to recognise consumers across platforms and devices. That will require advertisers, media companies and ad tech platforms to evolve toward an identity infrastructure for TV that serves the needs of all constituents.”
