The latest Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report from Digital TV Research has found that over-the-top revenues from films and TV episodes are set to triple over the next five years from the $623 million posted in 2021.
Of the $2 billion revenues forecast by 2027, South Africa and Nigeria together are expected to account for 56%, with $896 million divided between the other 33 countries. SVOD revenues are forecast to reach $1.66 billion by 2027, up from $476 million in 2021, driven by a predicted 13.72 million SVOD subscriptions by 2027, up from 4.89 million at the end of 2021.
Looking at individual platforms, Netflix is set to account for 6.411 million subscribers by 2027, 47% of the region’s total SVOD customers. Amazon Prime Video is forecast to have 2.18 million paying subscribers by 2027, up from barely over half a million in 2021 while Disney+ is set to grow from a standing start in 2021 to 1.341 million customers by 2027. However, the service is set to have only a limited rollout in South Africa (2022) and Nigeria (2023).
The Africa OTT TV and Video Forecasts report also predicted that neither Paramount+, HBO Max nor Peacock will start as standalone platforms in Africa with HBO continuing its distribution deal with local broadcaster Showmax. Francophone MyCanal, which started as a free add-on for Canal Plus pay-TV subscribers in 2021, is now not expected to be a standalone platform, contrary to previous reports. This said the analyst would stifle SVOD growth in Francophonic countries.
