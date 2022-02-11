One of the hit UK dramas of the year to date, The Responder from Dancing Ledge Productions, is to become available in North America, Australia, Africa and leading European territories in deals brokered by Fremantle.
The Responder follows Chris, played by The Hobbit actor Martin Freeman, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat. Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other. At its heart The Responder is a drama focussing on universal issues including morality, love, loss and adversity.
The 6x60’ series premiered on BBC One on 24 January to a host of five-star reviews. Described as ‘an early contender for best police drama of the year’ by London’s Evening Standard and with a consolidated 7-day audience of 7.6 million. In addition to Freeman, the series showcases a cast of world-class acting talent, including Ian Hart, MyAnna Buring, Kerrie Hayes, Warren Brown, David Bradley, and star of 60s and 70s film Rita Tushingham.
Fremantle continues to handle international distribution of the series and broadcasters that have boarded the series include Disney+ (Italy), CANAL+ (France and Poland), Magenta TV (Germany), Movistar (Spain), RTL (Hungary), Pickbox (Croatia, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Macedonia, Montenegro), Cosmote TV (Greece), Viasat (Russia & CIS) and Rozhlas A Telvize, (Slovakia). Outside of Europe, BritBox has acquired the series for North America, pubcaster SBS for Australia with CANAL+ and MNET bringing The Responder to audiences in Africa. Dazzler has also acquired DVD and EST rights for the UK & Ireland.
The Responder is written by Tony Schumacher and produced by Dancing Ledge Productions, part of Fremantle, originally for BBC One. It is directed by Tim Mielants and produced by Rebecca Ferguson, Laurence Bowen and Chris Carey executive produced for Dancing Ledge Productions alongside Martin Freeman, and Mona Qureshi for BBC One.
Commenting on the new deals, Rebecca Dundon, VP scripted, Fremantle said: “To partner with such an exciting mix of esteemed international buyers is a testament to the strength of this series; a police drama like no other that promises to surprise, excite and challenge audiences with its truly captivating and heartfelt narrative and world class acting led by Martin Freeman. We have no doubt that this is just the beginning for this truly remarkable series, a show that has become a firm favourite amongst critics and audiences both here in the UK and around the world.”
