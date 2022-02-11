The production powerhouse of the UK’s leading commercial broadcaster, ITV Studios, has secured a major package deal with AMC Networks which has acquired three dramas from its World Productions label for the Sundance Now and Acorn TV services.
The dramas are The Suspect, Showtrial and Anne. The Suspect (pictured) sees Aidan Turner playing Joseph ‘Joe’ O’Loughlin, who appears to have the perfect life – a beautiful wife, a loving daughter and a successful career as a clinical psychologist. But nothing can be taken for granted. Even the most flawless existence is only a loose thread away from unravelling. All it takes is a murdered girl, a troubled young patient and the biggest lie of his life. Caught in an increasingly complex web of deceit, Joe risks everything as he embarks upon a search for a killer that will take him into the darkest recesses of the human mind.
Showtrial is the story of a murder trial that grips a nation. High Street Criminal Solicitor Cleo Roberts, is called on to represent Talitha Campbell, estranged daughter of a wealthy property developer - arrested in connection with the disappearance of fellow student Hannah Ellis. When Talitha is charged with murder, she refuses her father’s help and calls on Cleo to lead her defence against a prosecution weaponising gender and social privilege against her. From arrest to verdict, Cleo vies with the prosecution to convince us of the truth about Talitha: Damaged scapegoat? Or callous killer?
Written by Kevin Sampson, author of the book Hillsborough Voices, and directed by BAFTA winner Bruce Goodison, four-part drama Anne tells the extraordinary story of Anne Williams a Liverpool housewife whose 15-year-old son Kevin was tragically crushed to death at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989 between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest. Anne stood defiantly alongside other parents and families who fought for justice for the 96 who lost their lives at a football match. Her determination to uncover the truth of how her son died spanned twenty years, overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles to win a verdict of unlawful killing for her son Kevin, and the 95 others who died at Hillsborough.
The series will premiere exclusively on Sundance Now and AMC+ in the USA later in 2022. Sundance Now will also be the exclusive home for The Suspect in Canada. Anne will premiere exclusively on Acorn TV.
World Productions was the home of the top three most-watched dramas in the UK in 2021. The finale of Line of Duty Series 6 became the most watched episode of any drama since modern records began in 2002, while submarine thriller Vigil became the BBC’s highest-rated new drama launch since 2018 and The Pembrokeshire Murders was the biggest new drama launch on ITV since 2006.
Commenting on the new deals, Rob Kaplan, senior vice president sales, US and global accounts, ITV Studios, said: “We are delighted to announce this content deal with our partners at Sundance Now and Acorn TV...World Productions has been producing some of the best and most successful British dramas of recent years and it is great to see The Suspect, Showtrial and Anne also travelling to wider audiences around the globe.”
Added Shannon Cooper, vice president, programming, Sundance Now, said: “We’re delighted to grow our relationship with ITV Studios with these sought-after titles packed with riveting storylines, breath-taking performances and top-quality production.”
