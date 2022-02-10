Forging a collaboration that the parties say will allow for easy, fast, and reliable file delivery into and out of AWS workflows, file transfer software provider Signiant has integrated key cloud-native software as a solution products into Amazon Web Services Media2Cloud.
Signiant software is designed to enable fast, secure movement of large data sets over any IP network, in any hybrid cloud or multi-cloud environment, with control and visibility at any scale.
With Media2Cloud, frame-level metadata is generated using machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) from Amazon Rekognition, Amazon Transcribe, and Amazon Comprehend. With this integration, customers of products such as Media Shuttle and Signiant Jet can transfer content directly into Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and once the content is in the Amazon S3 bucket, Media2Cloud begins the content analysis and post-processing.
Deployed across the media and entertainment space, Media Shuttle and Signiant Jet connect more than 50,000 organizations around the world. Every month, Signiant software moves petabytes of content to and from AWS, supporting multiple aspects of the media supply chain.
“This is another example of our continued innovation to make sure our products work seamlessly with the media technologies our customers use. Given the central role Signiant plays in moving media assets to and from the cloud, working with Media2Cloud was a perfect fit,” commented Mike Flathers, Signiant’s chief solutions officer. “Customers can easily move media assets into the cloud and use Media2Cloud AI/ML workflows to gain deeper insights to the content.”
