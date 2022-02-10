In an agreement that marks the first investment from the production-funding and distribution agency’s new content fund, Drive has agreed a ‘first look’ deal with John Osborne’s UK indie production company Touchdown Films.
The agreement will see Drive and factual specialist Touchdown Films work together to develop and produce a wide range of factual series. Since its launch by co-founders Lilla Hurst and Ben Barrett, Drive has forged a reputation in securing sales, funding and providing consultancy for a portfolio of UK and international production company clients.
Osborne is a veteran producer and filmmaker specialising in primetime documentaries for UK and US networks. Touchdown Films’ productions include Apollo 8: The Mission that Changed the World for Discovery (UK) Science Channel (US) and National Geographic Channel (ROW), the twelve-part series Photos that Changed the World for Sky History and the first ever global Britbox Original production The Wedding of the Century. Osborne also produced and directed Hillsborough Remembered, one of the History Channel’s most-watched UK documentaries, and has produced feature docs such as Rock ‘N’ Roll Exposed for Showtime and several films for the BBC including The Story of Skinhead.
Commenting on the new deal Osborne said: “I’m delighted to be working with Lilla and Ben at Drive. They have a truly exceptional record in getting projects financed and distributed, and share our ambition of delivering high-quality factual television to global audiences. We already have an exciting new slate of productions in the works with UK and US networks.”
Drive joint managing director Lilla Hurst added: “John has a unique and unmatched skill in developing blue chip programme ideas with international appeal backed by access to incredible archive. Together we have already developed an exciting slate of original programming that features stories tied to significant anniversaries, figures and global events”.
