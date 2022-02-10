Renowned UK production facility Shepperton Studios has closed what it calls a landmark multimillion-pound long-term contract with Amazon Studios for exclusive use of new production facilities for future original Prime Video TV series and film productions.
The new facilities will comprise nine sound stages, workshops and office accommodation, totalling approximately 450,000 square feet, and forming part of the wider redevelopment and expansion of Shepperton Studios, which will deliver approximately 1.2 million square feet of new studio space.
The deal at Shepperton Studios aligns with Amazon Studios’ strategy of expanding its production footprint in the UK. The first UK-produced series, The Grand Tour, was launched on Prime Video in 2016, followed by All or Nothing sports documentaries featuring Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Subsequent unscripted series launched regularly, like Clarkson’s Farm in the summer of 2021. Good Omens, the first UK-produced scripted original series, debuted on Prime Video in 2019; as a result of increased production, 2022 and 2023 will see the largest number of UK original series launching to date.
“As we continue to grow the number of original series we’re making in the UK, it is critical that these productions support and develop a diverse pipeline of talent,” commented Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “We’re excited to be collaborating with Pinewood Group and our production partners to create new opportunities for UK creatives.”
“We’re delighted to be welcoming Prime Video to our expanded Shepperton Studios,” added Paul Golding, chairman, Pinewood Group. “This landmark long-term commitment to Shepperton supports our considerable investment in this fantastic studio. Once construction is completed in 2023, Shepperton Studios will comprise 31 purpose-built stages, making it the second-biggest studio in the world.”
A number of Amazon Studios’ major global series - such as Citadel and The Power are based in the UK, with filming currently underway in Scotland on Anansi Boys and Good Omens Season Two. In 2021, Amazon Studios announced its forthcoming Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, will film Season Two in the UK. Amazon Studios has also signed overall deals with British creators including Neil Gaiman, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Sir Steve McQueen.
