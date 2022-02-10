OLG has become the latest brand to join forces with social digital agency so.da and social giant Twitter for #OLGGamePlan, a new interactive digital sports betting series.
#OLGGamePlan marks the tenth custom content series developed under the Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da programme and debuts as so.da’s first always-on sports series, Twitter’s first brand-led sports betting show in Canada, and OLG’s first-ever sports programme. The series drops new episodes weekly alongside exclusive sports content, all available on a new digital OLG hub and on Twitter @OLG_CA and @OLGProline.
Filmed in Toronto, Ontario on a new custom-built set, #OLGGamePlan is shot, produced, and edited by so.da’s production team. Each week, #OLGGamePlan hosts deliver sports analysis to help fans make smart Proline picks on their favourite teams, games, and players. #OLGGamePlan also features weekly interviews with sports legends and luminaries, alongside interactive content that invites the viewer to be a part of the fun.
The first episode premieres in time for an in-depth look at this year’s Super Bowl LVI matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The programme will discuss predictions, picks, and odds for the big game.
“#OLGGamePlan will be an all-star addition to the Canadian sports conversation on Twitter,” said Shay Thiyagarajah, partnerships manager, Twitter Canada. “With Twitter users being 51% more likely to have used a betting, gambling, or lottery website or app, we know #OLGGamePlan is exactly the kind of content our sports audience craves. In our latest Twitter Originals program with #OLGGamePlan, we’ll be working with so.da and OLG to deliver a unique sports betting experience that will equal parts inform and entertain in each episode.”
Launched in 2018, Twitter Originals Fueled by so.da has so far executed nine programmes with some of Canada’s leading brands including #PowerUp with Samsung Canada, #DestinationDishes with CIBC, #BestNightIn with Stella Artois, #ShopSmallStories with Amex Canada, and #KraftPBTV with Kraft Peanut Butter. The programmes achieved massive reach and awareness, averaging over 50 million views per series, while driving lower funnel metrics for clients across the board.
