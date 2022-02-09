 Thema teams with Amagi for global FAST distribution | Infrastructure | News | Rapid TV News
Canal+ Group company THEMA has announced a partnership with cloud broadcast and connected TV SaaS provider Amagi to distribute channels across FAST platforms around the globe.
The deal will see THEMA will use the broadcast-grade channel playout platform, Amagi Cloudport and the lightweight content scheduling platform, Amagi Planner for media asset management and distribution. Amagi Content Plus will enable THEMA to manage the workflows of multiple streaming TV channels and other video-on-demand assets. These include in-house FAST channels VIVE Kanal D Drama and Wanna See TV.

“Having worked with Amagi for an earlier project, we were impressed with their expertise and commitment to deliver as promised,” commented THEMA Deputy CEO Sylvie Michel.

“Amagi's cloud-built solutions, Amagi Cloudport and Amagi Planner, have been instrumental in helping us elevate our media asset management and worldwide distribution to FAST platforms such as Xiaomi, LG, TCL, and Roku. As we extend our reach across the globe, we hope to increasingly tap into Amagi’s extensive distribution network and rich expertise in bringing new platforms on board."

“Over the years, THEMA has built an incredible presence, rapidly increasing its footprint across the globe and supporting content providers admirably,” added Amagi co-founder Srinivasan KA. “We look forward to a fruitful partnership as the world of entertainment evolves to create exciting new opportunities.”
