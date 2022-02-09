As it aims to expand a bouquet that promises widespread choice across a multitude of genres, the Struum streaming service is to add content from France Channel, claimed to be the leading streaming platform dedicated to France and French culture and entertainment.
The brainchild of former senior-level Disney and Discovery executives, and backed by a multi-million dollar investment from former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Struum is said to be a “game-changing” service providing viewers one central destination and a single subscription to access programming designed to service users’ interests from across the increasingly cluttered global streaming landscape.
The platform employs a first-of-its kind credit-based subscription model designed to offer a cost-effective and efficient way for people to sample and discover programming as they spend their monthly credits to unlock only the films and TV episodes they want to watch from dozens of participating services and content partners—without the hassle of navigating and paying for multiple subscription video services. As viewers continue to use the platform, Struum is designed to provide new programming suggestions from across all of its content partners based on viewing habits so they can easily find new content they might enjoy watching.
Through its partner base, Struum will have access to tens of thousands of films and TV series across multiple genres from classic films, indie darlings, foreign favourites, genre features, cult TV favourites, food and lifestyle, multicultural programming, reality and true crime.
France Channel believes that through the new partnership for the first time in the US the door is open for everybody to discover true French Culture, by putting the viewer in touch with its unique French “Culturetainment”. The channel has gathered thousands of hours of French content, including French romantic comedies, heartwarming family friendly films, popular French television series, amazing documentaries, and popular French kids cartoons. In addition, the service also has a specialised selection of shows designed said France Channel to allow people to enjoy what France is famous for, that is cooking and wine, history and art, famous landmarks, French lifestyles, fashion and music.
Individual titles include classics such as César et Rosalie starring Yves Montand, Le Dîner de Cons by Francis Weber, and Jean-Paul Belmondo movies. The platform also includes contemporary cinema releases like Contre Enquête, with the famous actor of The Artist, Jean Dujardin, Telle mère Telle Fille with Juliette Binoche and Camille Cottin, and French television hits like Chronicles of the sun, Eternelle or Tandem.
Commenting on the deal, France Channel CEO Julien Verley: “Great and innovative, Struum is a perfect match for France Channel which aims to reach American fans with what France has best to offer: its culture and art de vivre. Together with the amazing Struum team, we hope to build an even larger fan base of Americans fond of France.”
Struum co-founder and CBO Paul Pastor added:, “France Channel’s offering is a fun way for viewers to immerse themselves in French language and culture. The service is a wonderful addition to Struum and we are sure that our subscribers will be thrilled to check it out.”
