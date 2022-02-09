Global content provider SPI/FilmBox has expanded its distribution deal with East African home entertainment provider Zuku to now include SPI’s music and lifestyle brand, 360 TuneBox.
360 TuneBox is SPI’s home for independent music with a slate that showcases music from independent artists, DJ sets and a selection of popular music videos from around the world. Effective immediately, Zuku subscribers in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi and Zambia can access 360 TuneBox on the operator’s DTH platform.
Wananchi Group firm Zuku also carries SPI’s FilmBox Africa which offers more than 300 premiere tiles every year, and features popular Hollywood blockbusters, films from top directors, world cinema classics and popular series. It is geared towards a wide range of movie fans.
“360 TuneBox is a great addition to Zuku’s offering and it is guaranteed to entertain those who enjoy discovering new music on a daily basis with its programming slate,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “We are happy to be building on our good relationship with the Wananchi Group following the launch of FilmBox Africa last year and are looking forward to growing our content portfolio together.”
Wananchi Group firm Zuku also carries SPI’s FilmBox Africa which offers more than 300 premiere tiles every year, and features popular Hollywood blockbusters, films from top directors, world cinema classics and popular series. It is geared towards a wide range of movie fans.
“360 TuneBox is a great addition to Zuku’s offering and it is guaranteed to entertain those who enjoy discovering new music on a daily basis with its programming slate,” said Georgina Twiss, MD Western Europe & Africa at SPI International. “We are happy to be building on our good relationship with the Wananchi Group following the launch of FilmBox Africa last year and are looking forward to growing our content portfolio together.”