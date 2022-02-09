In a further indication of the Australian format’s growing interest in Europe, Fred Media’s factual entertainment series Space Invaders has been acquired by Channel 4 for More4 in the UK and by Groupe M6 FTA channel 6ter in France.
Produced by Fred Media’s parent company, WTFN, Space Invaders is described as a “timely and emotional” mix of de-cluttering, renovation and transformation. It aims to tap into a global trend whereby families are battling a clutter crisis and desperately need an intervention. Host Peter Walsh has confronting scenes where he pushes families to take ownership of their ‘stuff’ and turn chaos to calm.
Joining Walsh is renovation queen Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan. Barber is given just two three to renovate the homes, with her mantra ‘minimum spend for maximum impact’. Meanwhile former Aussie Pickers star Callaghan sorts through the trash to find hidden gems he can turn into fast cash. Space Invaders aims to help those in greatest need, and in the process inspires homeowners to improve their lives.
The series proved a ratings-winner when it first aired on Nine Network last year, with a second season commissioned. Season two is due to premiere in Australia on 19 February. In the deals with More4 and 6ter, each broadcaster will be picking up both seasons (20 x 60’) of the original Nine Network Australia show. In addition, new production company Bloom Media House, whose CEO is former Masterchef Italia EP Marco Chiappa, has just optioned the format rights to develop the series in Italy.
Each of the deals was closed by Fred Media senior sales manager for UK & Western Europe, Karen Connell. Commenting on the commissions she said: “With their existing commitment to property and renovation shows, both More4 and 6ter are ideal partners for the series. Moreover, the fact that this programme uses a mix of smart advice and sensitivity to transform not just the homes but also the lives of its participants, it will quickly resonate with any viewer currently frustrated with the space they live in, especially if they have been recently encouraged to work from home.”
Joining Walsh is renovation queen Cherie Barber and treasure hunter Lucas Callaghan. Barber is given just two three to renovate the homes, with her mantra ‘minimum spend for maximum impact’. Meanwhile former Aussie Pickers star Callaghan sorts through the trash to find hidden gems he can turn into fast cash. Space Invaders aims to help those in greatest need, and in the process inspires homeowners to improve their lives.
The series proved a ratings-winner when it first aired on Nine Network last year, with a second season commissioned. Season two is due to premiere in Australia on 19 February. In the deals with More4 and 6ter, each broadcaster will be picking up both seasons (20 x 60’) of the original Nine Network Australia show. In addition, new production company Bloom Media House, whose CEO is former Masterchef Italia EP Marco Chiappa, has just optioned the format rights to develop the series in Italy.
Each of the deals was closed by Fred Media senior sales manager for UK & Western Europe, Karen Connell. Commenting on the commissions she said: “With their existing commitment to property and renovation shows, both More4 and 6ter are ideal partners for the series. Moreover, the fact that this programme uses a mix of smart advice and sensitivity to transform not just the homes but also the lives of its participants, it will quickly resonate with any viewer currently frustrated with the space they live in, especially if they have been recently encouraged to work from home.”