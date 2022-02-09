Video consumers in France contract to an average of 2.7 paid subscription services with Netflix remaining the essential SVOD product, subscribed to 88%, and 76% saying they would hold onto Netflix if they could keep only one streaming subscription according to a Whip Media study.
The study surveyed the views of nearly 3,000 consumers in France to understand consumer sentiment surrounding paid streaming in the market. Among the key findings was that in addition to the 88% subscribing to Netflix, 63% took up Amazon Prime Video; 48%, Disney+; 18%, OCS; 17%, Canal+ VOD; Apple TV+ on 11%; and recently launched Salto just 6%. BrutX had a statistically zero share and 6% had none of the aforementioned.
French viewers were highly satisfied with streaming platforms that offer locally produced content. Netflix led the pack with 42 French productions that were available on the major international platforms as originals during Q4 2021. Rivals were way behind: Amazon boasted only 9 and Disney+ just a sole offer.
French offers fared better though when looking at customer satisfaction with local platforms Arte and Canal+ VOD occupying two of the top four platforms in overall service satisfaction in France. Netflix was again the market leader with 96% either very satisfied or plainly satisfied with the service. Arte followed on 85%; Disney+ on 84%; Canal+ VOD on 81%; Amazon, 78%; Salto, 76%; OCS, 75%; and Apple TV+ registering just 55%.
Local content quotas are a hugely contentious issue in France. When asked about the EUs Audiovisual Media Services Directive (AVMSD) – where streaming services are required to devote at least a 30% quota to European content – 69% of respondents in France favour it or some minimum. Just over half (56%) of French respondents felt that there were too many subscription services, with cost being the significant factor in why respondents think there are too many services.
Almost one in three consumers cancelled at least one service this past year, and said Whip Media, at least for some, this was motivated by cost. The majority (58%) of French consumers preferred to pay for an ad-free service. Library content was considered to be of greater importance to European consumers than original content. France was the only country that bucked this trend, as French viewers assigned much lower importance to library content than those in other countries.
