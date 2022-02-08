As it continues to driver monetisation as a subsidiary of streaming provider fuboTV, leading French over-the-top provider Molotov has re-signed server-side-ad-insertion technology provider Ad Insertion Platform (AIP) to enable SSAI in its MANGO AVOD service.
The first free video-on-demand service to be introduced in France, Mango launched in November 2020, and as it continues to grow it has constantly enhanced its line-up of TV shows and movies, some of which have never been released on AVOD platforms, and now offers more than 2000 hours of programmes.
AIP’s DAIConnect platform is designed to solve the technical complexities of delivering addressable dynamic advertising for streamed television, taking care of all the ad delivery protocols (like DASH and HLS formats), managing ad breaks and compliance across a complete range of connected devices, while guaranteeing the best possible user experience.
AIP inserts tens of millions of advertisements per month, enabling Molotov to generate new revenue streams across its complete portfolio of video-on-demand content. at present, Molotov boasts over 17 million users.
“Our relationship with Molotov is based on innovative collaboration to manage their monetisation challenges. We deeply value their continued trust in our platform and our team to support them in delivering Server-Side-Ad-Insertion solutions,” commented Ad Insertion Platform CEO Laurent Potesta. “We’ll continue to improve our platform and possibilities with server-side ad insertion, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership with Molotov for the long term."
“Our viewers expect a high-qualitative viewing experience”, added Molotov chief technology officer Eric Renard. “AIP’s platform allows ad breaks to be replaced in a way that is smooth and frame-accurate. They are definitely a key technology partner and have helped us efficiently to maximise our advertising capabilities and provide to viewers a great user experience.”
