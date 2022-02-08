Just as the Winter Olympics gets going, and as part of what it says is an aggressive distribution expansion strategy, dedicated actions sports channel FUEL TV has expanded its global distribution and delivery partnership with streaming TV aggregator WURL.
As part of the new deal, and extended a partnership which began in 2019, WURL will be responsible for launching the FUEL TV linear channel on several streamers. Sports Tribal, Zeasn, LG, Xiaomi and TCL will soon launch the FUEL TV channel to their global audiences.
“The new agreement with WURL is part of the brand's expansion strategy,” commented FUEL TV CEO Fernando Figueiredo. “To have WURL deliver the channel to our partners on a global scale while also helping monetise the channel with WURL AdPoolTM is adding a lot of value to FUEL TV's offering.”
“FUEL TV is a leader in premium action sports content and we are excited to take this strategic partnership to the next level, using WURL Global FAST Pass to deliver FUEL TV in over 50 countries” added WURL SVP worldwide business development Craig Heiting. “Sports content is extremely popular with streaming viewers universally, and we are delighted to be part of FUEL TV’s continued success in this space.”
