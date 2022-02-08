Investments made in global expansion over the course of 2021 by the Nordic Entertainment (NENT) Group have borne fruit in a year of substantially increased revenues and in particular subscriptions to its core Viaplay streaming service.
For the year January-December 2021, NENT reported a 12% year-on-year increase in organic sales to SEK 3.553 billion ($389 million). However, the expansion of the Viaplay International business had an impact on profits with the associated SEK 219 million dragging operating income before associated company income to SEK 121 million, compared with 426 million a year earlier. Net income from total operations was SEK 32 million.
NENT said the organic revenue growth in Q4 was primarily driven by Viaplay, which is its largest revenue generating unit and grew by 21% and Viaplay paying customers were up 33% year-on-year. The Viaplay service which now totals over four million customers, with Nordic and international expansion well on track and 397,000 subscribers added in the fourth quarter of the year. Nordic Viaplay revenues, just over a third of sales, were up 16% year-on-year on an organic basis after 15% year-on-year subscriber growth. NENT added 163,00 Nordic subscribers in Q4 and 438,000 over the course of 2021. Viaplay international operations added 234,000 subscribers in Q4 and 547,000 on an annual basis, with the company noting revenue levels reflecting what it said was the relatively early stage of development in the Polish market in particular.
Viaplay customers streamed a total of 13.4 billion minutes of content as viewing of original content continued to grow, and coverage of the Bundesliga, English Premier League, UEFA competitions, Formula One and Winter sports were all said to have attracted large scale audiences. Going forward, NENT confirmed more than 70 Viaplay originals will be premiered in 2022. The company’s target for 2022 is to grow the total Viaplay subscriber base by over 60% to approximately 6.5 million and to launch the service in the Netherlands and the UK.
Commenting on the 2021 results, NENT president and CEO Anders Jensen (pictured left) said: “The total addressable market for Viaplay increased dramatically in 2021 as we doubled the number of markets that we are in. We met and exceeded both our Nordic and international subscriber targets and have had a particularly strong start in Poland. Q4 was also our fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit organic sales growth, with group organic sales up 17% for the full year and Viaplay sales up 22%. 2022 has started well and we expect the Viaplay subscriber and revenue growth to accelerate further this year as planned, as we add very attractive new content and sports rights.
“The pandemic has not only accelerated and broadened the adoption of streaming and the hunger for diverse content, but also highlighted how relevant our values-based and purpose-led culture is. 2022 is a very exciting year for Viaplay and NENT Group, and one in which we will take major steps towards our 2025 targets.”
