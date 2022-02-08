Hot on the heels of opening a training academy designed to upskill and train the next generation of virtual production artists, global creative studio Final Pixel has opened a virtual production lab in New York City to test and train the latest virtual production technology and equipment.
The facility, described as vendor agnostic, will offer a dedicated space for virtual production specialists to build, test, trial and push the boundaries of the latest virtual production technology on the market. The lab will enable creatives to build on their knowledge and on-set experience in virtual production workflow, technology and practices.
Running in conjunction with the Final Pixel Academy - which runs courses at all levels across the virtual production workflow, including creating Unreal environments optimised for virtual production - the test stage will host a number of upcoming training days and workshops in February including an introduction to virtual production and virtual production for producers.
“This lab is vital for Final Pixel to continue to push the boundaries on all the latest developments in virtual production,” remarked Jim Rider, virtual production supervisor at Final Pixel. “Virtual production technology and techniques are constantly evolving, so having this space in the heart of one of the most creative cities in the world enables us to build virtual sets while attracting and bringing in talent from the VFX and production community to help us continue to make magic happen through virtual production.”
