Extending the content capability and capacity of its sets based around its operating system, VIZIO has given TVs with SmartCast access to the A+E Networks subscription streaming apps HISTORY Vault, A&E Crime Central and Lifetime Movie Club.
Available commercial free, the new A+E subscription apps join a number of ad-supported streaming channels available from A+E across VIZIO’s WatchFree+ streaming service, including three channels debuting on the SmartCast platform.
HISTORY Vault offers over 3,500 hours of content offering the breadth and depth of The HISTORY Channel’s catalogue, complete with series, specials, and documentaries, including some content only available on HISTORY Vault. Programmes include library documentaries and docu-series such as America’s Greatest Feud: The History of the Hatfields and the McCoys, as well as past seasons of popular series like American Restoration and Ice Road Truckers.
A&E Crime Central boasts over 1,300 hours of content, including exclusives, spanning crime-genre content from A&E, The HISTORY Channel, Lifetime and LMN, including fan-favourite titles like The First 48: Missing Persons, Beyond Scared Straight, and Cold Case Files. For its part Lifetime Movie Club (LMC) includes more than 300 films from the Lifetime movie library, including titles like Flowers in the Attic, Death of A Cheerleader and Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret.
With insights powered by VIZIO’s Inscape viewership data, VIZIO and A+E have also made available a number of single series channels: Ax Men, Ice Road, Truckers Modern Marvels. WatchFree+ channels include Crime 360, Lively Place, Skills + Thrills, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, Defy TV and TrueReal.
“VIZIO’s commitment to offer viewers a wide breadth of compelling content and experiences makes expanding A+E on SmartCast a natural fit," said Katherine Pond, vice president of business development for VIZIO commenting on the deal. "With A+E’s entertainment portfolio that tells amazing stories and spans multiple genres, we’re thrilled to be launching these additional A+E apps that are sure to keep the whole family entertained.”
“This integration with VIZIO SmartCast TVs extends the reach of these popular streaming apps and greatly adds to our connected TV footprint, making it easier than ever for our engaged audiences to access their favourite content when, where, and how they want,” said Mark Garner, EVP, Global content sales and business development, A+E Networks. “We value our relationship with VIZIO and look forward to building new ways for viewers to tune into their favourite library content across our brands.”
