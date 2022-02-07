Based on what it says is the need to provide an alternative to the renowned and long-standing market leader, connected TV (CTV) advertising delivery and measurement provider Innovid has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase measurement and attribution platform TVSquared.
Noting the industry is calling for a more transparent and accountable TV ecosystem, the deal, valued at approximately $160 million, is said to establish a new currency-grade standard for cross-platform measurement, powered by the scale and automation of an independent global ad server.
“In acquiring TVSquared, we aim to provide the most complete view of the total TV and digital universe through a scalable, currency-grade measurement platform,” explained Innovid CEO and co-founder Zvika Netter. “Additionally, we immediately accelerate and broaden our scope globally, as brands, agencies, publishers, and broadcasters on six continents rely on TVSquared to maximise reach, identify the right audiences and drive business growth with TV. As the market demands greater accountability, Innovid and TVSquared are reimagining the future of cross-platform TV measurement together.”
“Innovid and TVSquared share complementary visions to transform TV measurement through a comprehensive view of audiences across all devices and platforms worldwide,” added TVSquared CEO and founder Calum Smeaton. “Joining forces establishes a cross-platform measurement solution that maps one of the largest datasets of audiences, homes, and devices, at scale, across linear, CTV and digital video.”
Upon closing, Smeaton will be stepping down as TVSquared CEO to take on a strategy role in support of the integration with Innovid. TVSquared’s president Jo Kinsella, who has been with the company almost since its inception, will join the Innovid executive team, reporting into Netter and leading the measurement business.
