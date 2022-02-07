Global scripted, formats and factual shows distributor Red Arrow Studios International is expanding its slate of premium global dramas by acquiring rights to three scripted titles from German producer Redseven Entertainment and Russian production company 1-2-3 Production.
Produced for RTL in Germany The Friedmanns (8 x 45’) represents Redseven Entertainment’s first original drama commission. It stars Tom Beck and centres on a family beset by tragedy but determined to rebuild their lives. The series debuted on German streaming platform RTL+ in December 2021, with VOX airing all episodes on free-to-air in 2022. The Friedmanns is written and created by Berit Walch (Die Insider) and directed by Alexander Costea. Red Arrow Studios International holds global rights to the series.
1-2-3 Production’s offer comprises comedic crime drama Mental (8 x 52’) and the action-packed thriller Call Center (8 x 47’). Mental is written by Andrey Zolotarev (Sputnik, Ice, Trigger, Master), and directed by Aleksandr Dulerayn (Olga) and Klim Kozinskiy. Launched digitally in November 2021, it will air on TNT’s linear channel this year. Call Center sees a group of co-workers fight for their lives when taken hostage by unknown evil assailants. The show’s first season debuted in 2019 and a second season has been commissioned by TNT, to be produced this year. Call Center is written and directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov.
Red Arrow Studios International is handling sales worldwide, excluding Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for Mental, and excluding Russia, CIS and North America for Call Center.
“We are sure these top-class titles will appeal audiences internationally,” commented Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, senior acquisitions & co-productions manager at Red Arrow Studios International. “They add further firepower to our strong slate of global dramas, which spans premium, returning English-language series, critically acclaimed non-English-language drama through to scripted remakes.”
