As it looks to compete in the increasingly cut-throat subscription video-on-demand market, Apple TV+ has revealed 29 April as the worldwide premiere date for its awaited series Shining Girls.
Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling novel, Shining Girls” follows Kirby Mazrachi – played by Emmy Award-winning Mad Men and The Handmaid’s Tale leading actress Elisabeth Moss - as a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura), to uncover her attacker’s identity.
As they realise these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the drama stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the ensemble cast.
A MRC Television creation, the metaphysical thriller is also executive produced by Moss and Appian Way, with Emmy Award-winner Michelle MacLaren directing the first two episodes. Adapted for television and executive produced by showrunner Silka Luisa, the eight-episode series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Shining Girls has been adapted for television and executive produced by Silka Luisa, who also serves as showrunner.
Moss stars, directs and executive produces through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton executive produce through Appian Way. Michelle MacLaren directs and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment. Daina Reid directs and executive produces. Author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga also serve as executive producers.
