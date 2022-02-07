Millennial-focused global channel and content producer Insight TV has announced a series of new hires following what the company says was its most successful year in 2021 in terms of revenue, audience and partners.





Insight TV revealed that over the course of 2021 it showed 51% revenue growth, added eighteen new platform partners and generated an over 1,000% year on year increase in available audience in 2021.



Moreover, Insight TV now has a global footprint which includes more than 120 platforms across 53 countries in 12 languages. The company’s 4K Ultra HD content saw additional reach via new linear platform partners in Europe and Asia and new branded environments launched with Comcast and Cox in the US. The company’s suite of FAST channels closed 2021 with a 68% percent year-on-year increase in total viewing hours, driven by the lifestyle focused Insight TV channel which grew 52%, while the InWonder, InTrouble and



To support the company’s growing content needs, it has now promoted former executive producer, originals and development Michael O’Connor (pictured) to the new position of VP of production and content, taking on responsibility for production and commissioning. In addition to streamlining the process and improving coordination with existing and new production partners, and better serving internal and external stakeholders, the new role is designed to position Insight TV for ab anticipated increase in future productions. Insight TV added that it would be opening up additional roles on the creative and technical teams in the coming months as the company continues to staff up to support its strategic focus on its core 18-34 demographic.



Commenting on the new appointment and the firms growth and plans for the future, Graeme Stanley, Insight TV chief commercial officer said: “We are thrilled with our success during 2021 and proud of our team’s commitment during a complicated year. We’d like to congratulate Michael on his new role…As an organisation, we are implementing key initiatives to bolster our mission to be the world’s leading millennial and Gen Z targeted Insight TV revealed that over the course of 2021 it showed 51% revenue growth, added eighteen new platform partners and generated an over 1,000% year on year increase in available audience in 2021.Moreover, Insight TV now has a global footprint which includes more than 120 platforms across 53 countries in 12 languages. The company’s 4K Ultra HD content saw additional reach via new linear platform partners in Europe and Asia and new branded environments launched with Comcast and Cox in the US. The company’s suite of FAST channels closed 2021 with a 68% percent year-on-year increase in total viewing hours, driven by the lifestyle focused Insight TV channel which grew 52%, while the InWonder, InTrouble and InWild channels surged between 40-49%. This further solidifies Insight TV’s position as a global leader in high-quality millennial-focused UHD content.To support the company’s growing content needs, it has now promoted former executive producer, originals and development Michael O’Connor (pictured) to the new position of VP of production and content, taking on responsibility for production and commissioning. In addition to streamlining the process and improving coordination with existing and new production partners, and better serving internal and external stakeholders, the new role is designed to position Insight TV for ab anticipated increase in future productions. Insight TV added that it would be opening up additional roles on the creative and technical teams in the coming months as the company continues to staff up to support its strategic focus on its core 18-34 demographic.Commenting on the new appointment and the firms growth and plans for the future, Graeme Stanley, Insight TV chief commercial officer said: “We are thrilled with our success during 2021 and proud of our team’s commitment during a complicated year. We’d like to congratulate Michael on his new role…As an organisation, we are implementing key initiatives to bolster our mission to be the world’s leading millennial and Gen Z targeted premium unscripted content provider. For 2022, we have already identified some great new productions and cross platform content and we are looking forward to finding and collaborating with other like-minded creators around the world to continue our growth.”