Aiming to meet what it says is growing demand for monetisation experiences and further fuel its growth as a streaming-first, data-driven media company, VIZIO has announced the expansion of its direct-to-device direct-to-device business.
The expansion will see the latest additions to the connected home immersive entertainment device maker's in-house ad tech team which include experts and engineers from across the industry, such as VP of product management Oscar “Oz” Lang, formerly head of product for Adobe's Advertising cloud TV business, and VP of product engineering Ben Sullins, formerly SVP of engineering with SpotX. Additional new members of VIZIO Ads’ technology team have recently joined from WarnerMedia, Comcast, Discovery, Magnite, Vevo Ads and other leading companies.
The expanded team will focus on innovation, planning, targeting, measurement, and product development across the entire VIZIO Ads product suite, which is fuelled by proprietary Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology from VIZIO’s Inscape solution which takes in viewership data from over 18.6 million devices. It aims to provide brands and agencies with greater transparency, accuracy, relevancy, control, and attribution that connects ad buys to business outcomes.
The VIZIO Ads and Innovation teams are now more than 400 people strong, working from offices in markets across the US including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Denver.
“Since our IPO last year, we have been heavily investing in engineering and software to scale our Platform+ operations and build out our in-house ad tech team,” said David Rudnick, senior vice president of product engineering at VIZIO commenting on the expansion. “This investment will not only provide unique opportunities and measurable outcomes for advertisers, but it also helps us drive better consumer experiences. Consumers are rapidly shifting to the Smart TV experience, and because we own the hardware, software, and data, we are able to innovate in ways that others can’t.”
