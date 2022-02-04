Media Business Insight is delighted to announce that it has acquired the Rapid TV News website and newsletter service which will join its market-leading group of TV and Film brands including Broadcast and Screen International.
Rapid TV News is a leading online daily news service for the international broadcast and streaming industry. It has an international subscriber base of more than 25,000 to its newsletters and website.
The title was the brainchild of publisher and entrepreneur Graham Pitman, who died last year. He launched the service back in in 2007 to run alongside his organisation, the European Television Guild, set up to help channels overcome regulatory and carriage issues around launch.
Rapid covers all aspects relating to broadcast technology, information, analysis, and provide up to date context and comment on the latest developments in the global TV market. It also encompasses the Rapid TV Everywhere long-form e-magazine.
The service will now join the Broadcast Tech & Sport group of brands, increasing MBI’s reach and penetration of the international TV market. Other brands in the group include Broadcast Tech, Broadcast Sport and the Media Production & Technology Show.
Charlotte Wheeler, director of the Broadcast Tech & Sport group said: “We are delighted to have such a recognised international brand like Rapid TV join the MBI family. This addition will create significant new opportunities for our content and customers and significantly extends our reach into the global TV market. We’re excited about developing Rapid TV and its services alongside our other group brands”.
Joe O’Halloran will continue in his role as editor under MBI’s ownership, as will the service’s IT and product lead Nuno Zimas.
Commenting on the change of ownership, he said: “it is my absolute pleasure to carry on the work that I began in 2010. Over this time, we have built up a loyal readership and I’m looking forward to carrying on serving our readers. I’d like to thank all those who have made this change happen and I’m looking forward to the next stage in Rapid’s evolution.”
For more information on what Rapid TV News can offer contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
