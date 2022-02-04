International factual content distributor and channel owner Quintus Studios is teaming with independent US producer Cry Havoc Productions to produce a new factual series.
Supercar Tech is the first in a slate of Quintus Original series that the business is planning to commission in 2022. This unique content funding partnership model sees Quintus Studios greenlight a project as the main investor, acquiring worldwide distribution and exploitation rights. Partner producers join the project as co-investor, in return for a significant share of lifetime revenues.
The new self-contained 5 x 60’ factual series that explores how the Supercar genre originated and evolved, detailing how such high-performance machines work, the critical bits of kit that allowed them to advance, and the key inventions that helped usher in a new era of speed and performance. Executive producers on Supercar Tech are Dylan Weiss from Cry Havoc Productions and Gerrit Kemming and Adam Jacobs for Quintus Studios.
Quintus channel brands have a combined yearly reach of roughly 200 million unique visitors on YouTube alone and include Free Documentary, FD Real, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR. The show will debut on the Quintus’ YouTube channel Free Documentary and German free to air channel Welt which has also pre-bought the series to air in the territory.
"We are really enthusiastic about Supercar Tech. Not only because it is a brilliant series with high potential for digital audiences and in linear sales, but also because it marks the beginning of a new era where AVOD enters the game of financing productions,” said Quintus Studios managing director Gerrit Kemming. “We are very thankful for Cry Havoc to join us on this ride. Dylan and his team are not only brilliant producers, but also visionary in cooperating with us on our new model.”
Added Cry Havoc Productions executive producer Dylan Weiss: "The team at Cry Havoc is looking forward to exploring the evolution of the supercar genre, a story that’s flush with passionate engineers pushing the boundaries of conventional wisdom in the search for more speed, while at the same time echoing this incredible determination to tackle the unknown by engaging in an entirely new business model that combines the best of linear television distribution and the burgeoning online video marketplace.”
The new self-contained 5 x 60’ factual series that explores how the Supercar genre originated and evolved, detailing how such high-performance machines work, the critical bits of kit that allowed them to advance, and the key inventions that helped usher in a new era of speed and performance. Executive producers on Supercar Tech are Dylan Weiss from Cry Havoc Productions and Gerrit Kemming and Adam Jacobs for Quintus Studios.
Quintus channel brands have a combined yearly reach of roughly 200 million unique visitors on YouTube alone and include Free Documentary, FD Real, FD History, FD Nature and ENDEVR. The show will debut on the Quintus’ YouTube channel Free Documentary and German free to air channel Welt which has also pre-bought the series to air in the territory.
"We are really enthusiastic about Supercar Tech. Not only because it is a brilliant series with high potential for digital audiences and in linear sales, but also because it marks the beginning of a new era where AVOD enters the game of financing productions,” said Quintus Studios managing director Gerrit Kemming. “We are very thankful for Cry Havoc to join us on this ride. Dylan and his team are not only brilliant producers, but also visionary in cooperating with us on our new model.”
Added Cry Havoc Productions executive producer Dylan Weiss: "The team at Cry Havoc is looking forward to exploring the evolution of the supercar genre, a story that’s flush with passionate engineers pushing the boundaries of conventional wisdom in the search for more speed, while at the same time echoing this incredible determination to tackle the unknown by engaging in an entirely new business model that combines the best of linear television distribution and the burgeoning online video marketplace.”