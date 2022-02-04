Aiming to enhance its cloud offering, editing solutions provider Remote Picture Labs (RPL) has integrated remote access technology from Leostream into its virtualised collaborative editing solution to authenticate users and foster content security.





Boasting decades of experience in digital post-production, RPL is working to enable the migration of creative studios to remote workflows and enabling location flexibility for editors and producers in the media and entertainment industry. It says achieving optimal levels of picture and sound quality in a remote workstation requires intricate orchestration to properly function in a virtualised environment. RPL believes that it has built an offering that promotes the same quality and experience regardless of whether editing workstations are delivered over the internet or sitting on the users' desks.



RPL noted that its customers, who regularly perform content audits when working with major producers and media distribution companies. It added that using detailed monitoring tools and logs provided by Leostream streamlines the audit process. Seeing a big push to keep up with the demand for live and scripted programming throughout the ongoing pandemic, RPL says it has had rapid adoption of its remote solution and is scaling up plans to internally increase automation with help from Leostream.



Leostream facilitates the brokering of desktop connections and is used to satisfy a variety of needs related to security and auditing. Producers and post-production editors log-in through Leostream using secure credentials and are connected to a remote workstation that is loaded with project content and applications, including Avid Media Composer and Adobe Premiere Pro editing systems.



Beyond authenticating users, the back-end of the Leostream Platform has been customised to automate certain tasks and monitor remote sessions. Aspects of the remote workflow designed by RPL can be controlled and managed through a centralised Leostream deployment.



"The inclusion of the Leostream Platform has been instrumental in creating a seamless and high-performance remote desktop experience for editors," commented RPL co-founder Noah Gusdorff. "We have editing teams across the country all working in the same shared environment and collaborating as if they're in rooms right next to each other. It's phenomenal. As we look for more ways to serve our customers, enhance the way they work, and transform the industry, we'll be relying on Leostream…with its proven experience, robust software, and scalability gives us everything we need to grow this service model into the future."



"We are truly impressed with the innovation we have seen from RPL to recreate the entire post-production environment in a private cloud and get teams working together remotely," comments Karen Gondoly, CEO of Leostream. "We're expanding our footprint in the media and entertainment space and Leostream will be launching more features to help creative studios succeed in the evolving remote/hybrid working culture."