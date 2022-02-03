Esports tournament organiser BLAST Premier has announced a record 35 global media rights deals that sees its 2022 season broadcast in over 130 TV territories and watched in 25 languages.
BLAST Premier claims to be the world's leading Counter-Strike tournament series, hosting the best players and teams, offering opportunities to regions across the globe and crowning the world champions of CS:GO. Up to 32 of the world’s best teams take part in the seven BLAST Premier events across the year with a combined prize pool of $2,475,000 on the line. The company’s global Counter-Strike tournament series was founded in early 2020 and saw 59.37 million hours watched in 2021 off the back of a 30% increase in viewership on the previous year.
Featuring a combination of the world’s leading TV networks and online platforms, BLAST Premier’s new broadcast will cover all major esports regions around the world ranging from North America, LATAM, Asia, the Nordics and CIS among others.
The expanded broadcast portfolio represents a combination of renewals with existing global partners as well as signing an array of new media rights deals with multiple leading media outlets. Broadcasters include: public broadcaster TV2 (Denmark), TV network Astro (Asia), OTT service StarTimes (Africa), popular streamer Gaules (Brazil) and online streaming service WePlay (Russia). Further deals are in the pipeline.
“We are delighted to start the 2022 season with the widest distribution in our history,” remarked Alexander Lewin, VP of distribution and programming at BLAST. “BLAST Premier has been on a path of rapid growth since inception two years ago and is now available in over 25 languages worldwide. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the vast majority of our existing licensees as well as welcome so many new partners to the BLAST family.”
Featuring a combination of the world’s leading TV networks and online platforms, BLAST Premier’s new broadcast will cover all major esports regions around the world ranging from North America, LATAM, Asia, the Nordics and CIS among others.
The expanded broadcast portfolio represents a combination of renewals with existing global partners as well as signing an array of new media rights deals with multiple leading media outlets. Broadcasters include: public broadcaster TV2 (Denmark), TV network Astro (Asia), OTT service StarTimes (Africa), popular streamer Gaules (Brazil) and online streaming service WePlay (Russia). Further deals are in the pipeline.
“We are delighted to start the 2022 season with the widest distribution in our history,” remarked Alexander Lewin, VP of distribution and programming at BLAST. “BLAST Premier has been on a path of rapid growth since inception two years ago and is now available in over 25 languages worldwide. We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the vast majority of our existing licensees as well as welcome so many new partners to the BLAST family.”