Digital platform cybersecurity prover Irdeto’s TraceMark forensic watermarking embedding and detection technology has successfully completed a thorough Farncombe Security Audit Watermark.
Carried out for Irdeto by Cartesian, an independent expert specialised in assessing security for the digital entertainment and media industries, the Farncombe Security Audit is used by studios and sports right holders worldwide as a measure of a solution’s suitability to protect premium content.
The TraceMark Forensic Watermarking solution is designed to enhance enterprise security efforts throughout the content value chain. It supports different use cases, from tracking security weaknesses in distribution channels to identifying individual pirate sessions to disrupt unauthorised streams at the source.
To complete the audit and assess the robustness of TraceMark, the Cartesian security team conducted a series of piracy and tampering attacks simulating real-life techniques used to circumvent, remove, or destroy the watermark and enable the illegal reproduction and distribution of video content. The attacks were conducted at varying levels to ascertain at what point the watermark is no longer recoverable. The higher the intensity of an attack and the quantity of different types of attacks the solution can withstand provide a measure of how robust the solution is. The techniques executed included compression, downscaling, cropping, aspect ratio alteration, and collusion.
TraceMark was said to have been evaluated with excellent results against the Cartesian updated 2021 method on its robustness against pirate attacks. The completion of the audit process confirms that Irdeto technology is highly resistant against pirate attacks on video content. Not only does the technology protect the content, but it also identifies the pirates who attempt such an attack.
“From sports leagues to large studios in Hollywood, premium content distributors and owners need to protect their assets and watermarking solutions have become the industry standard against piracy attacks,” commented Shane McCarthy, chief operating officer for video entertainment at Irdeto. “We are thrilled to have the Cartesian tests prove just how robust and resilient Irdeto’s TraceMark is.”
