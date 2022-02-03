Claiming that it can now enable content creation teams to power collaborative post-production workflows from anywhere in the world, delivering secure, remote access to media and metadata, broadcast technology firm Avid has launched NEXIS | EDGE.
The new solution is designed to enables team members to access the same proven collaborative workflows relied on by thousands of post-production facilities worldwide, without requiring collaborators to be co-located. It enables video editors to work concurrently on the same video content, sharing metadata and media on Avid NEXIS. Project and bin metadata can be shared by editors. Media content can be automatically converted to lightweight streaming formats, enabling real time remote editing over standard internet connections. Media can also be downloaded remotely by editors for disconnected operation.
Avid assured that creative stakeholders, such as producers, can readily browse and review content using the Avid NEXIS | EDGE Web Client, and it added that assistants can accelerate editing workflows – finding media, organising projects, editing clips, and storyboarding sequences. Editors using Adobe Premiere Pro can also access Avid NEXIS | EDGE with the Premiere Pro Editing Connector.
Avid NEXIS | EDGE also integrates directly with Media Composer | Enterprise, enabling centralised, role-based administration also allowing team members to enjoy a customised user experience, tailored to their needs and role in the workflow.
“As content creation teams continue to adapt to the realities of the global pandemic, they are looking for ways to connect and collaborate, without having to be co-located within facilities,” said David Colantuoni, vice president of product management at Avid. “That is exactly what Avid NEXIS | EDGE delivers – and more. With Avid NEXIS | EDGE, post-production teams can easily collaborate from anywhere, tapping into the proven Avid workflows that have only been available on premises up until now. And, for the thousands of Avid NEXIS systems installed worldwide, adding these powerful, new workflow capabilities is easy – just deploy Avid NEXIS | EDGE software and you are off and running.”
