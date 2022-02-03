Significantly boosting the global footprint of its video-on-demand app to fans in 11 territories, leading music video service Vevo has extended its service via Chromecast to Google TV, Google TV smart TVs and other Android TV OS devices and televisions.
Explaining its move, Vevo says that it will tap into the popularity of Android TV OS in the smart TV market, it expanding free, on-demand access to Vevo’s catalogue of premium music videos, including official releases, live performances, and original Vevo-produced content. It will now be available on Android TV OS devices across the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.
“Vevo’s mission is to maximise the commercial and promotional value of the music video, an art form that marries sight, sound, and motion and is a key pillar of entertainment,” said Kevin McGurn, president, sales and distribution, Vevo. “So, as consumer viewership trends of music videos continue to shift towards internet-enabled, connected TVs (CTV) in today’s world, we continue to expand our distribution to meet consumers in those environments they are actively frequenting. Google is a critical international distribution channel for Vevo, bringing a huge global audience to our content, as we lead the charge in returning music video programming to TV screens at scale.”
The move also comes on the back of Vevo recently updating its TV app to combine linear programming with search and discovery functions, with the interface reflecting a live TV experience. Videos auto-play upon entering the app, and the more viewers visit, the more personalised the auto-play content recommendations become over time.
