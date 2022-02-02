Media giants Comcast and ViacomCBS have been given a boost in their plans to take on the mega streamers in Europe, after gaining approval in more than 20 European markets encompassing 90 million homes for their SkyShowtime streaming joint venture.
Set for launch in 2022 and first announced in August 2021, the subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) entertainment service will bring together the combined resources of both companies, spanning 10,000 hours of content across all genres and audience categories, including scripted dramas, kids and family, key franchises, premiere movies, local programming, documentaries/factual content and other genres.
It will encompass direct-to-consumer experiences, offering entertainment, films and original series from across the NBCUniversal, Sky and ViacomCBS portfolio of brands. These will include titles from NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures, Sky Studios, Peacock, Paramount+, SHOWTIME, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.
SkyShowtime will ultimately be available in Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Kosovo, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.
Commenting on the announcement, SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan, said: “We are pleased that SkyShowtime has received all regulatory approvals and are excited to bring this new, unique and compelling entertainment service—with a broad range of some of the world’s leading content—to millions of consumers across these markets.”
