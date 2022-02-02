As the Africa Cup of Nations gears up for its semi-final stage in Cameroon, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has selected global solutions provider Globecast to ensure two seasons of satellite distribution for its main competitions.
In a statement explaining the new contract Veron Mosengo-Omba, secretary general of the governing body of African football said that for CAF to reach its next level, it was important to ensure that it had “world-class” skills, and quality television production was one of the key elements in organising events.
Globecaset has a track record delivering services for the competition and the new deal will see it provide main and back up satellite distribution mainly in Europe and Africa but also occasionally to other territories.
For the current Africa Cup of Nations, Globecast is working closely with host Cameroon broadcaster CRTV. Alongside premium quality satellite feeds, supplying a dedicated technical team for control and monitoring in its master control room (MCR) in Paris with the redundant feed taking a different route. It is also providing a commentary booth and is providing fibre links to CAF’s graphics partner when required. Globecast also creates streams for CAF’s statistics partner and also for CAF to ensure correct sponsor content insertion.
“We’re proud to once again be involved with African football…quality TV coverage is essential to reach as wider audience as possible to optimise monetisation opportunities,” remarked Globecast project engineer Pierre Ramon. “We have years of expertise in this field, including the complex logistics involved with a tournament of this scale.”
