recently announced its upcoming new slate which includes Dance, the inaugural series by acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay and Bloody Murray a nine-episode romantic comedy In addition to her role at ITV Studios-owned Armoza - where she oversaw various deals with Fox, NBC, Netflix, the BBC and other firms - Levi boasts over 20 years of experience in music and television.In her new role, Levi will take the lead of yes Studio’s distribution and co-production arm following the announcement of the departure of yes Studios founder Danna Stern. She will oversee the distribution of yes Studios’ series as well as develop co-production opportunities for scripted titles with international partners.Commenting on her new role, Levi said: “I’m excited to take the lead of the highly acclaimed "yes Studios" brand and to continue to bring high-end Israeli content to international audiences. I look forward to working on the exciting new series we have launching in 2022 as well as our existing line-up of award-winning and audience pleasing titles. I’d like to thank Danna for the amazing work and contribution to the positioning of Israeli drama at the forefront of the TV industry.”Stern added: "I wish Sharon and the entire team at yesStudios, our numerous partners and creators, continued success in bringing Israeli productions to global viewers. I look forward to new and exciting opportunities in international production as audiences have discovered great story-telling can come from everywhere". yes Studios recently announced its upcoming new slate which includes Dance, the inaugural series by acclaimed filmmaker Rama Burshtein-Shay and Bloody Murray a nine-episode romantic comedy