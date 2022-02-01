Looking to increase audience engagement and expand into new demographics, the leader in harness racing, Harness Racing Victoria, has tapped video for business provider Brightcove for the relaunch of its TrotsVision service.
As well as enabling Australian harness racing fans to watch live and on-demand content, from live races across 27 clubs, TrotsVision delivers exclusive behind-the-scenes content and inside views into all the action between races. Harness Racing Victoria believes its focus on video and its digital presence helped retain its established fanbase, attract new audiences and grow its market. According to Harness Racing Victoria, with a video-first approach, the organisation has increased its engagement with 18-35-year-olds, 250% in two years.
As tracks shut down due to the pandemic, Harness Racing Victoria was looking for a new way to engage with its audience and saw online video as the natural path forward. Using the Brightcove platform, the company believes that it has now provided fans with a better viewing experience, increased fan engagement and expanded the overall fanbase by being able to showcase new content at any time.
With Brightcove’s video platform in place, Harness Racing Victoria says it has been able to streamline workflows and increase efficiencies across the business. Stewards, the team of people charged with upholding the integrity of the sport, now have access to replay recent races to confirm a violation or dismiss it on the spot. The access to on-demand races on a cloud-based platform has saved the teams an immense amount of time and resources during race meetings.
“A key focus for us has been enhancing our digital channels in recent years. More specifically maturing our video strategy in partnership with Brightcove has allowed us to significantly expand our reach,” said Cody Winnell, general manager of media and communications at Harness Racing Victoria. “Leveraging our content, including live racing, behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with our trainers, drivers, and owners, and telling the wonderful stories of these horses has allowed us to engage our fans like never before. That’s the power of digital and the power of storytelling.”
