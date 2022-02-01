As it looks to maximise the value of the rights to top class French football that it holds, Prime Video has teamed up with the Screach streaming platform to deliver its broadcasts of French Ligue 1 Uber Eats football via a smart TV app to thousands of commercial venues across France.
At the beginning of the 2021-22 season, Prime Video acquired 80% of Ligue 1 Uber Eats and Ligue 2 BKT matches and Ligue 2 BKT matches. Under the three-year deal, Amazon streaming direct to consumers over 600 matches a season direct to fans via its Prime Video service, 300 from the top league which features world class players such as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé.
Extending its franchise further, Prime Video has now struck a partnership with cloud-based streaming and advertising platform from Screenreach, built exclusively for commercial venues, to deliver its football content to bars, restaurants and cafés across France. Already available in 157 countries, the Screach app aggregates live sports services and gives venues access, via subscription or pay-per-view, to HD quality events designed to drive footfall and sales.
The platform is already being used by the NFL in the US and also comes with integrated venue marketing and advertising capabilities – enabling venues to monetise their existing TV screens, boosting sales and generating incremental revenue to help offset their investment in live sports.
“The Screach platform was designed and built to help venues gain access to more live sports content at the best prices and help them get payback on their investment,” said Screenreach CEO Robert Rawlinson commenting on the Prime Video deal. “Screach’s technology offers a turnkey solution for rights holders such as Amazon who recognise the value of the enterprise space, both as a source of commercial subscriptions as well as a powerful way to reach individual fans.”
Extending its franchise further, Prime Video has now struck a partnership with cloud-based streaming and advertising platform from Screenreach, built exclusively for commercial venues, to deliver its football content to bars, restaurants and cafés across France. Already available in 157 countries, the Screach app aggregates live sports services and gives venues access, via subscription or pay-per-view, to HD quality events designed to drive footfall and sales.
The platform is already being used by the NFL in the US and also comes with integrated venue marketing and advertising capabilities – enabling venues to monetise their existing TV screens, boosting sales and generating incremental revenue to help offset their investment in live sports.
“The Screach platform was designed and built to help venues gain access to more live sports content at the best prices and help them get payback on their investment,” said Screenreach CEO Robert Rawlinson commenting on the Prime Video deal. “Screach’s technology offers a turnkey solution for rights holders such as Amazon who recognise the value of the enterprise space, both as a source of commercial subscriptions as well as a powerful way to reach individual fans.”