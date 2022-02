Telstra’s GMN is a purpose-built video contribution and distribution network supporting permanent and occasional use services for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint on a consumptive-based business model across traditional broadcast, IP video standards and cloud connectivity.The NHL deal will see Telstra deliver games to rights-holders in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with plans to expand to other markets worldwide. Telstra will support the delivery of the NHL content through its broadcast operations centres in Pittsburgh, Sydney and London. These centres will provide 24/7 monitoring to ensure continuous stable and reliable connectivity to provide fans with a high-quality viewing experience.“With its Global Media Network, Telstra offers a level of flexibility, creativity and commitment that allow us to provide tailored, custom delivery solutions on a market-by-market basis ,” remarked NHL senior vice president, media and international distribution and strategy Dan Kim. “We will continue to share the excitement of live hockey with avid fans around the world and look forward to building audiences in new markets this season and beyond.”Added Adam Day, Telstra Americas vice president of enterprise, technology and broadcast sales: “This exciting new partnership coincides perfectly with Telstra’s ongoing commitment to invest in its networks and offer new, innovative content delivery and distribution solutions to customers around the world. We look forward to helping the NHL expand its reach and showcase the spirit and excitement of the game to more sports fans globally.”