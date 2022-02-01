After what was a demonstrably successful introduction in the Nordics and Spain in October 2021, WarnerMedia’s premium streaming platform HBO Max will launch in a further 15 countries in the European region on 8 March 2022.
The new HBO Max territories are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia. This means that globally the direct-to-consumer service is currently live in 61 countries.
HBO Max in Europe offers entertainment from WarnerMedia’s leading content brands, including Warner Bros, HBO, DC and Cartoon Network, as well as award-winning US and international Max Originals, all in one place for the first time in Europe. It will be available to new customers as well as existing customers of HBO España, HBO Nordic, HBO Go and HBO Portugal (billed either directly or via eligible partners).
Warner Bros films are available 45 days after their theatrical release while new Max Originals include Station Eleven, Peacemaker, Raised by Wolves season 2 and Sex Lives of College Girls. European Max Originals coming to the platform include Todo Lo Otro, Kamikaze, Lust, Ruxx, The Thaw, The Informant and Garcia. Non-scripted entertainment includes Expecting Amy, Finding Magic Mike, FBoy Island and Selena + Chef. Kids content includes Teen Titans Go!, The Amazing World of Gumball, Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cocomelon.
Commenting on the expanded rollout, Christina Sulebakk, general manager, HBO Max EMEA, said: “HBO Max is a new streaming experience offering the very best entertainment, movies, original series and kids programming from Warner Bros., HBO, DC, Cartoon Network, Max Originals and more. We are thrilled to confirm that on March 8th, HBO Max is arriving in 15 additional European countries as we continue making the platform available across the continent and beyond.”
As part of a phased roll out over the course of 2022, HBO Max will expand to a further six European countries including Greece and Turkey.
