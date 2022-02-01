Driving momentum and growing footprint after its 2021 launch by former ViacomCBS International senior execs Claire McArdle and Rebecca Knight, Collective Media Group is set to expand with a new sports-focused division.
The premium factual producer is confident that its new division will complement the company’s push to tell stories around some of sport's most iconic moments across the full range of unscripted output.
Collective Media Sport will offer creative consultancy and production expertise to sports rights holders, governing bodies, clubs and brands, to help develop and distribute content around their IP. The company is already delivering the highlights shows for The Legends Tour which are distributed in around 40 international markets and has multiple in development with international sporting talent attached.
Matt Wilkinson, a BAFTA award-winning executive producer and showrunner, will head the division as creative director. Wilkinson has worked with a range of sports IP holders and brands including The Ryder Cup, FIFA, Chelsea FC, Paddy Power and The Legends Tour, on their content, delivery and distribution strategies. He has over 15 years’ experience in the industry producing huge entertainment formats such as I’m A Celebrity, A League Of Their Own and Soccer Aid.
Commenting on the launch, Wilkinson said: “With our experience and proven track record at the highest level, we are uniquely placed to offer consultancy to both established and embryonic sports rights holders, and then take their IP and create programming that brings their sport to new audiences - as demonstrated by our work with The Legends Tour. Collective Media Sport is also keen to work as a production partner offering world-class production teams and experience.”
Added Claire McArdle: “The world of sport is the home of some of the world’s most fascinating, powerful and inspiring stories. We have recently been securing some very exciting access, which we hope to be able to announce very soon. Collective Media Sport will work closely with our unscripted activity, to bring the best of what we do to our sports partners. With Matt at the helm, and all the experience that he brings, we hope to build on the exciting start the company has made in its first year.”
In 2021 Collective Media Group announced a partnership deal with Entourage Sports & Entertainment, one of the UK’s leading partnerships agencies specialising in commercial sponsorship, talent representation and partnership management. Entourage represents a wide range of globally-recognised personalities from the worlds of sports, media and entertainment, including a number of high-profile South American footballers.
