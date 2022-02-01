Aiming to expand availability of targeted streaming services and continue carriage of linear networks to its Xfinity TV broadband and XClass customers, Comcast Cable has announced a new multi-year distribution agreement with AMC Networks.
The content provider believes that 2022 will be its biggest ever year of original programming, with final seasons of the popular and critically acclaimed series The Walking Dead – the highest-rated series in the history of cable television – Killing Eve (pictured) and Better Call Saul. The year will also feature a wide array of new series including the gritty courtroom drama 61st Street, Dark Winds, Tales of the Walking Dead, Moonhaven and the first two series in an Anne Rice universe, Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.
The new agreement also continues the companies’ relationship around AMC+, the premium streaming bundle focused on high-quality original scripted programming that was first launched to Xfinity customers in the summer of 2020.
“We are excited to continue and also expand our longstanding partnership with Comcast through a new agreement that includes not only continued carriage of our cable networks, but also our fast-growing targeted streaming services including AMC+, which was made available first to Xfinity customers,” said Josh Reader, president of distribution and development for AMC Networks. “2022 will be the biggest year of original programming in our company’s history, and Comcast’s Xfinity customers will have a front row seat for every second of it.”
“We’ve had a longstanding partnership with AMC Networks and are thrilled to continue it to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content, including their growing library of original programming, across our industry-leading platforms,” added Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable.
