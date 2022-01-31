Aiming to ramp up its corporate body, leading global sports entertainment company DAZN Group has appointed hired Aviv Giladi as president of broadcast partnerships, to oversee all joint venture partnerships.
Giladi joins having served as chairman and CEO of global film production companies AI Film and British Icon Group. With AI Film, he executive produced a number of titles including the Oscar-nominated film I, Tonya. Previously, he established R.G.E Group which controlled major broadcast media companies in Israel, including Channel 10 and Channel 10 News Corporation, The Sport Channel and Noga Communications.
DAZN’s Global Rights Partnerships team works with leading rights holders to help commercialise their brand, expand their audience, and grow the popularity of their sport through enhanced broadcast strategies. The team works in partnership to drive media rights sales, production, and digital marketing to improve the capabilities and broadcast quality of sport around the world and create new commercial opportunities. For example, in 2014, DAZN formed WTA Media, a 10-year media strategy rights partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) which was the largest live media rights and production venture in the history of women’s sport.
In his new role Giladi will oversee DAZN Group’s strategy to drive commercialisation of the business, including WTA Media, FIBA Media, and the European Handball Federation (EHF). As part of this growth strategy, he will look to expand existing joint ventures and audiences worldwide and identify new global partnership opportunities.
“DAZN Group has a brilliant portfolio of strategic partnerships and I look forward to further enhancing the commercial opportunities and helping grow new audiences for sports around the world,” said Giladi commenting on the role. “DAZN is gaining huge global momentum and I look forward to overseeing and identifying new partnerships and supporting our existing joint venture partners.”
Added DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev: “Aviv joins us at a time of great global growth at DAZN, as we broaden and strengthen our strategic partnerships, and transition our platform into a more expansive sports destination, benefitting our stakeholders, fans, leagues and the athletes themselves. Our goal is to make sports broadcasting more fun, interactive, social and accessible to everyone on any device, and our partnerships with rights holders, athletes and leagues are key to this. Aviv is a great addition to our leadership and will be fundamental in driving this strategy.“
DAZN’s Global Rights Partnerships team works with leading rights holders to help commercialise their brand, expand their audience, and grow the popularity of their sport through enhanced broadcast strategies. The team works in partnership to drive media rights sales, production, and digital marketing to improve the capabilities and broadcast quality of sport around the world and create new commercial opportunities. For example, in 2014, DAZN formed WTA Media, a 10-year media strategy rights partnership with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) which was the largest live media rights and production venture in the history of women’s sport.
In his new role Giladi will oversee DAZN Group’s strategy to drive commercialisation of the business, including WTA Media, FIBA Media, and the European Handball Federation (EHF). As part of this growth strategy, he will look to expand existing joint ventures and audiences worldwide and identify new global partnership opportunities.
“DAZN Group has a brilliant portfolio of strategic partnerships and I look forward to further enhancing the commercial opportunities and helping grow new audiences for sports around the world,” said Giladi commenting on the role. “DAZN is gaining huge global momentum and I look forward to overseeing and identifying new partnerships and supporting our existing joint venture partners.”
Added DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev: “Aviv joins us at a time of great global growth at DAZN, as we broaden and strengthen our strategic partnerships, and transition our platform into a more expansive sports destination, benefitting our stakeholders, fans, leagues and the athletes themselves. Our goal is to make sports broadcasting more fun, interactive, social and accessible to everyone on any device, and our partnerships with rights holders, athletes and leagues are key to this. Aviv is a great addition to our leadership and will be fundamental in driving this strategy.“