The historic and unprecedented conclusion of the Australian Open 2022 showing Rafael Nadal cementing his place in the annals of tennis has provided a massive smash for rights owner Discovery.
Data released by the media giant has shown that during the epic final it witnessed its best-ever single day on record for Eurosport streaming. It generated an over 40% growth in streaming viewers across all platforms with a x6 streaming increase on the discovery+ direct-to-consumer service.
In addition to streaming, Discover also saw huge gains in social with x12 growth in video views across Instagram and x3 growth in video views across Facebook and Twitter.
The streaming surge for the finale comes after Discovery's live coverage and immersive storytelling increased audiences across TV, streaming and online during week one of the tournament. This year’s tournament was the first of a renewed ten-year agreement with Tennis Australia.
As part of the deal, Discovery lined up a cast of tennis experts such as Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, John McEnroe, Jo Konta and Alizé Lim joining for the first time.
Discovery broadcast 250 hours of live coverage from the Australian Open across its platforms with Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2 dedicated to showing the top matches on the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. In addition, there were local windows in Poland, Romania, Russia, Germany, Italy, Spain and France meaning viewers will be able to follow their favourites throughout the fortnight. All courts and all matches will be accessible via discovery+, the Eurosport App and Eurosport.com.
Eurosport.com reported on the tournament with previews, live blogs and match reports complemented by opinions from Discovery’s cast of tennis experts.
