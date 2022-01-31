In the latest of a series of launches and bouquet expansions over the last few weeks, independent streaming service Cinedigm has revealed that its Fandor premiere streaming destination for cinephiles will see dozens of new arrivals in February 2021.
The new content includes six Fandor exclusive premieres, available to viewers solely through Fandor's independent subscription-based streaming service, adding to thousands films from around the world. Genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favourites.
Available exclusively to Fandor is Break, the 2020 Vegas Movie Awards Winner for Best Indie Feature. Directed and starring Anthony Diaz V, Break follows a young Japanese-American man who crosses the line with the underworld element in Tokyo, while dealing with his own personal struggle of being an outsider trying to fit in with Japanese society. Also starring Diaz V and showing exclusively on Fandor is Way of the Cross, the thrilling mystery about Filipino American FBI agent Rogelio Rogue Marquez, who uncovers a series of murders taking place over a week of holy celebrations.
Maizidiann is a documentary capturing the experiences of nine expats from the US Italy, Brazil and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic in China. Viewed through the eyes of Greek photographer George Doupas, Maizidian will premiere on Fandor 1 February.
"We are excited to premiere this upcoming series of exceptional, carefully curated films to the Fandor community of cinephiles,'' remarked Phil Hopkins, president of Fandorcommenting on the launches. "We are reinforcing our commitment to being a premiere destination for cinephiles while simultaneously elevating the work of independent filmmakers."
The upcoming Fandor Exclusives come as the latest in a series of strategic initiatives by Cinedigm designed to elevate independent cinema. It has also announced a series of industry leaders coming to the Fandor Festival Podcast, including Chaz Ebert, CEO of Ebert Digital, publisher of RogerEbert.com, and CEO of Prince Henry Entertainment, Frazier Prince. Fandor has also launched its independent film focused TikTok account and will premiere brand new Keyframe video essays from Black History Month musical must-see movies and Valentine's Day independent
